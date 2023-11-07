MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge said a man who was convicted of killing someone inside an apartment in Germantown in 2021 will spend more than five decades in prison.

Judge John Maloney handed down the sentence for Mario Samm, 32, of Frederick, Md. Monday in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

A jury convicted Samm of the murder of Jahandar Darvish, 25, in April.

Investigators said Samm and Darvish got into a fight in Darvish’s apartment in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Dr. on Dec. 23, 2021. Police found that Samm fired seven rounds from two guns, hitting Darvish three times. Another bullet went through the floor and into an apartment below Darvish’s unit. No one there was hurt.

Maloney sentenced Samm to 60 years, suspending five years, which left 55 for him to serve. Maloney said Samm also would be expected to serve five years of probation upon Samm’s release from prison.