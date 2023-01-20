MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge sentenced a man convicted of carjacking a woman in 2021 on Thursday.

Tyrece Jones of Oxon Hill, Md. will spend 8 years in prison after the judge suspended 17 years of a 25-year sentence. Additionally, Jones will be under supervised probation for five years after his release from prison.

A jury convicted Jones in October 2022 for the carjacking that took place in Chevy Chase on Jan. 14, 2021.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said a woman finished pumping gas at a service station, located at 8500 Connecticut Ave. when Jones came up to her with a gun. The woman trie to get into her car, but Jones stopped her and assaulted her. When she tried to run, he continued to attack her, pointed the gun at her, and demanded her car key. Once he had it, Jones hit her with the gun, then took the car.

Detectives found that the car was in Oxon Hill in Prince George’s County. Police conducted a traffic stop. Several people were in the car, including Jones, who was driving. Detectives said they were able to connect him to the carjacking in Chevy Chase.