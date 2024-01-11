MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said it was investigating an armed robbery that took place at an AT&T store.

The robbery happened on Dec. 6, 2023 in the 4900 block of Elm St. around 6:30 p.m.

MCDP said the person responsible posed as a customer and asked an employee about buying an iPhone 15 Pro Max and showed a “potentially fraudulently ID card.”

Police said when the employee came out with the phone to complete the buy, person told the employee that he wasn’t going to pay for the phone and implied he had a weapon in his jacket. The employee handed the phone to him and let him leave, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 1-866-411-8477 or visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County’s website. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.