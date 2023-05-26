MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man accused of stealing items from a Wegmans in Germantown hit an officer with his car before taking off.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the same man is wanted for thefts from a number of Home Depot locations in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Investigators said police received a report that someone was stealing merchandise from the Wegmans at 20600 Seneca Meadows Parkway on April 27. The accused shoplifter put items in a cart and left the store, then headed for the parking garage across the street. That’s where officers approached him. Police said he ran towards his car. He got into it and drove away, hitting one of the officers with the driver’s side of the car. The officer was hurt, but survived.

Police followed the car, but they lost sight of it and the driver.

The Montgomery County Department of Police released images of the man wanted for the incident with the officer, as well as the thefts, on Friday, May 26.

(Montgomery County Department of Police)

Detectives asked anyone with information about the person seen in the surveillance images or the crimes of which he’s accused of committing to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to his arrest.