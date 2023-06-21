MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance video of a suspect that robbed a home on May 11.

Montgomery County Police said that the robbery took place around noon in the 3000 block of Calverton Blvd. Cameras caught the robber kicking the front door down, going into the home and putting on a mask and sunglasses before searching the rooms.

The video also showed the suspect putting stolen goods into his pockets before leaving.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (866) 411-8477. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone that has information leading to an arrest.