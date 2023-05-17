MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Wednesday that a man accused of threatening two women with a machete, robbing them, and sexually assaulted one of them is facing charges, including first-degree rape.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Jose Roberto Hernandez-Penal, 20, of Hyattsville acknowledged his involvement in the attack Tuesday and that he may be responsible for similar crimes.

The incident on Tuesday took place along Northwest Branch Trail in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike.

Investigators said Hernandez-Penal went up to the women on the trail around 2:40 p.m. with the machete, stole property from them, raped one of the women, then left.

The police department said after leaving, Hernandez-Penal assaulted a man in the 1100 block of Devere Dr.

After officers took Hernandez-Penal into custody is when investigators said he indicated he was involved in the attack in the park. In addition to the first degree rape charge, Hernandez-Penal faces charges of first degree assault, second degree assault, armed robbery, kidnapping, and more.

Detectives asked anyone who had similar incidents involving Hernandez-Penal to call (240) 773-5050 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477). Callers can remain anonymous.