MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now)–More markers are in place to remind Montgomery County of some of the worst chapters in its history.

Two markers sit in front of the Council Office Building as a tribute to two Black men lynched well over 100 years ago.

One of them honors John Diggs-Dorsey, whom a mob kidnapped from the jail that used to stand on the site, on July 27, 1880. He was lynched along Route 28.



The other marker pays tribute to Sidney Randolph, also kidnapped from the jail by a mob, and then hung on July 4, 1896, along present-day Hungerford Drive.

A large crowd gathered at the Council Office Building for Saturday’s dedication of the markers.

“I’m pretty much speechless to it,” said Darryl Claggett. “You know, we’ve often had to recognize history where we’ve been being good or bad, and in this case, really bad to find out how we can correct things and do better in the future.”

No one was ever charged in either lynching.

The Montgomery Commission on Remembrance and Reconciliation led the effort to get the markers put in place.

“It was indeed a different time. However, my friends, the scars are evident yet today,” said James Stowe, director of the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights.

He and most people people called the markers long overdue.

“I think it’s a good step, a good step to start,” said Donald Kelly. “It’s a baby step, but, it’s a major step.”

But questions remain for many people.

“How many of these instances have we not known about,” asked Derrice Deane.

The two markers join a similar one placed in front of Poolesville Presbyterian Church in October that pays honor to George Peck, another Black man lynched by a mob back in 1880.

Organizers said the next step is to get a monument built that recognizes all three lynched men.