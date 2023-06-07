MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office released its report on a shooting that took place in July 2022 involving the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

A man died as a result of the shooting. Another person was hurt.

The report said that around 9:30 a.m. on July 20, 2022, Deputy Domenic Mash with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and nine other members of the task force tried to serve a warrant on Hamed Ghorouni Delcheh in Gaithersburg.

Task force members found Delcheh inside a home and positioned themselves outside. They said Delcheh threw a knife out of the home’s front window before jumping out and picking it up.

An officer fired a Taser at Delcheh but he managed to run past the group and down the street. As Mash followed, Delcheh turned around and raised the knife. Mash fired at Delcheh, striking him.

Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived but Delcheh died there. Medics took the second person who was shot to the hospital for treatment of his injuries which he survived.

The IID sent its report to prosecutors who reviewed the case and determined they would not prosecute the case. They informed IID of the decision on June 2, 2023.