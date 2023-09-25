MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to a crash that happened on Aug. 25, 2022, in Bethesda, causing the death of a U.S. diplomat.

In the summer of 2022, Sarah Langenkamp, 42, was riding her bike in a bike lane along River Road when the driver of a flatbed truck turned into a parking lot. The driver — Santos Ruderis Reyes Martinez, 52, of Gaithersburg — hit Langenkamp and ran over her. She died there.

According to the District Court, the incident was a “non-incarcerable offense.”

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Sarah Langenkamp for their immeasurable loss. Current laws in many ways do not give substantial protections to victims struck by vehicles. As legislative liaison for the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association, I would welcome any discussion and examine any changes proposed to the legislature. We share concerns about keeping our community members safe on the roads,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy in a statement.

Sarah Langenkamp died after a truck hit her on Aug. 25, 2022, as she was riding a bike in the bike lane. (Image courtesy of Daniel Langenkamp)

Lagenkamp and her family had just returned to Maryland from Ukraine a few weeks before the crash.

Martinez pleaded guilty to causing serious injury or death to a vulnerable individual while operating a motor vehicle. He received the maximum penalty under Maryland law: a $2,000 fine and 150 hours of community service.