MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Hospital Association said that most hospitals are over 90% full, with many at 100% capacity.

The CEO and President of the Maryland Hospital Association Bob Atlas said he thinks this load is, in part, due to all of the care that people delayed over the last couple of years. He added that while the so-called ‘triple-demic’ further overwhelms hospitals, the true issue is staffing shortages.

“We need to get to a point where we have enough supply where hospitals can fully employ people that they need,” said Atlas.

Atlas says hospitals will take care of everyone, but wait times in emergency rooms are reaching record levels. He suggests contacting your primary care provider for less severe issues. He also said that people can help by getting their flu shot, getting vaccinated and social distancing when sick.

Currently, no hospitals are currently operating under a crisis standard of care.