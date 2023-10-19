CHEVY CHASE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland startup, Cubismi, is working on a platform to help doctors with diagnosing diseases like cancer.

The platform will include artificial intelligence.

Dr. Moira Schieke is the founder and CEO of Cubismi and a radiologist. She said she understands the challenges the medical industry is facing.

“What we want to do is create the Google Map of cancer, where we integrate complex data, not just the imagining, clinical data by sublocations,” she said. “So for example, for breast cancer, what this is going to mean is more precise, more personalized screening.”

DC News Now learned about the company on the fourth day of DC Startup Week.