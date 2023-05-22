MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said medics had to take to a Maryland State Police trooper to the hospital after the driver of an SUV hit the trooper’s vehicle.

Officials said the driver of the SUV was impaired.

Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Public Information Officer, tweeted about the incident at 6:10 a.m. Monday. In the tweet, Piringer said it happened on the inner loop of I-495 between University Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue. Piringer said the trooper’s vehicle had been rear-ended. He later updated to say the collision took place between Colesville Road and New Hampshire Avenue.

Piringer tweeted that medics took several people to the hospital, including the trooper whose vehicle was hit while the trooper was in a work zone.

Maryland State Police said the trooper had to be hospitalized at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center because of his injuries, adding that investigators believe the driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old man from Washington, D.C. was impaired at the time of the crash. Medics took him to Suburban Hospital.

MSP said charges against the SUV driver were pending.