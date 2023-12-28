MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said one of its troopers who was at the scene of a crash jumped out of the way of another car to avoid being hit by it.

MSP said the incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The trooper was on the northbound ramp of Interstate 270 near Interstate 370. There had been a wreck there. The trooper had gotten out of his patrol vehicle to investigate the crash. While he was doing that, another car spun out on the ramp.

The trooper jumped behind a guardrail and the car that spun out hit the trooper’s vehicle. Neither the trooper nor anyone else was hurt.

Maryland State Police said investigators think weather may have been a factor in what happened.