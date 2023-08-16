MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Task Force 1 is being deployed to Maui to assist search and rescue efforts, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said on X Wednesday.

The team is supposed to depart from the 701 Dover Rd facility in Rockville at around 10:00 a.m.

The team will consist of 80 members from Montgomery County as well as partner Maryland and D.C. agencies.

Howard County Fire and Rescue, Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue, and DC Fire and EMS will all contribute members to the team.