MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Oprah Winfrey called him a messenger for our times, President Jimmy Carter said he was the most extraordinary person he had ever known, and many in the DMV called him “their friend.”

Matthew Joseph Tobies Stepanek may have only lived for only 13 years, but the Rockville native fit more life and touched more lives than most people could in ten lifetimes.

Mattie along with his siblings Katie, Stevie, and Jamie all lost their lives due to a rare neuromuscular disease that was undiagnosed until their Mother, Dr. Jeni Stepanek was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease.

Wise beyond his years, Mattie’s first book, Heartsongs, was released in 2002 and was the first of his six of his books to make it on the New York Times Best-Sellers list.

Before Mattie became a national figure thanks to his appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning America, Larry King Live, and The Jerry Lewis Telethon, he became a hometown favorite on Washington DC’s Jack Diamond Morning Show. Jack and I had so much fun when Mattie came into the studio to be the ‘Guest DJ’.

The unlikely friendship between a poet and President started with a phone call when Mattie announced that his wish was to talk to Jimmy Carter about peace. The former President was so impressed with the young author that they exchanged phone numbers. The conversations between the young peacemaker and the Nobel Peace Prize winner led them to co-author the book Just Peace: A Message of Home.

On Saturday days before what would be Mattie’s 33rd birthday, people gathered at the park named after the late poet in Rockville’s King Farms neighborhood to celebrate Peace Day. Mattie’s mother, Dr. Jeni Stepanek was thrilled that Mattie’s legacy lives on:

“It’s our responsibility to take that message and keep giving it to the next generation.”

Montgomery County Council Member, Dawn Luedtke spoke about Mattie’s young wisdom:

“When you hear Mattie’s words it’s hard to ignore.”

LeAnne Smith, the niece of Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter was on hand. The retired educator said she was blown away by Mattie’s poetry:

“The brilliance of this child, not even the vocabulary, but the understanding of the concepts and what it meant to the world.”

“For someone like President Carter or Rosalyn Carter to reach out to a kid like Mattie who’s spreading that type of world peace that has been on Carter’s agenda since day one does not surprise me.” Andrew Och, the author of Unusual For Their Times: On The Road with America’s First Ladies

Before singer/songwriter Sylver Logan Sharp performed the song “Let There Be Peace on Earth” to close out the Peace Day Celebration. The artist admits that she ponders what life would be like if Mattie was still here:

“In the state that we are all in, trying to stay peaceful in a crazy world. I just wonder what Mattie would do, but thanks to Jeni having peace day, his legacy lives on, and peace will be had.”