MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools Chief of Safety and Emergency Management said the school district school security is 97% staffed as MCPS gets ready to begin the first of school on Monday.

The school district said more than 160,000 students in Montgomery County will return to the classroom for the first day of school.

MCPS said it has over 99% of the teachers it needs and expects to be fully staffed with teachers by October.

Educational leaders gave an update to the MCPS Board Of Education on how Montgomery County Public Schools is shaping up before the start of the school year.

Officials said there were 136 systemic replacement and improvement projects to schools including fire alarm systems, renovating school bathrooms, roofs and replacing some playground equipment.

They also said with the Summer On-Site Emergency Training for administrators about 93% got trained by the state and the rest will be trained in fall and winter. That training has to do with compliance regulations according to school district leaders.

MCPS’s new Chief of Safety And Emergency Management talked about the importance of school safety and her approach to the matter.

“The school environment has to be in a place where our kids feel safe and I am here to develop policies and procedures to ensure that our kids feel safe from physical violence, harassment verbal, physical, and bullying. And with that in mind, my most precious commodity is communication,” Said Pamela Wheeler-Taylor, MCPS Chief Safety Officer.

Wheeler-Taylor said she has been establishing relationships and focusing on working as a system to make sure each part is working to ensure the safety and wellness of children.

The Chief Safety Officer said the elementary school’s camera project is expected to be completed winter of 2023.