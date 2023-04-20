ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A middle school security guard in Montgomery County has been arrested, accused of showing a 13-year-old pornography in school.

It happened at Earle B. Wood Middle School in Aspen Hill.

DC News Now found court records indicating 36-year old Varvie Daughtry has a criminal past. He served time for armed robbery as a juvenile in Maryland and just four years ago pleaded guilty to sexual solicitation charges in D.C.

Daughtry is being charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of displaying obscene items to a minor.

According to an affidavit, detectives received a report that a 13-year-old boy was in a classroom under the temporary care and custody of Daughtry on November 30, 2022.

Police say the boy was in “In School Intervention” after getting in a fight with another student the day before.

The boy told detectives Daughtry was assigned as the boy’s supervisor and was the only person in the room at the time.

According to the affidavit, the boy asked Daughtry about his job and asked him if he had any other jobs. And Daughtry told him that he worked as a security guard at a nightclub in D.C.

That when police say Daughtry showed the boy pictures on his phone of naked women.

The boy said Daughtry showed him several videos too, recalling one particular video of what he believed was two people having sex.

Investigators say Daughtry showed the boy more images of women that he dated and said to the boy that “He hit that.”

After Daughtry left the classroom, the boy stated that he felt uncomfortable with the images that he had seen and knew that the images were inappropriate.

“I’m not sure how things like this keep flying under the radar with MCPS,” said Sandra Bastos. “It’s scary as a parent because I do have a freshman in high school but at this point nothing surprises me anymore.”

Last month detectives reviewed images from Daughtry’s cell phone and found images matching what the 13-year-old described.

“I hope parents step up and try to maybe push something with the Department of Education to make sure our kids are safe you know because it is scary,” Bastos said.

Daughtry appeared in court on Wednesday and was ordered held without bond by a district court judge.

A Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement, “While we cannot comment because this is a personnel matter, these alleged actions do not represent the values of Montgomery County Public Schools.”