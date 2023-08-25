MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said it’s almost fully staffed with teachers ahead of the first day of the new school year, which begins Monday.

The school district will welcome back more than 160,000 students according to the school district’s Chief Operating Officer.

During an MCPS Board of Education meeting, school district leaders said they are 99.03% filled with classroom teachers for the new school year.

Leaders said they hired over 1,100 teachers – 648 of whom have teaching experience and 464 who are new to teaching.

They still have to fill 139 full-time teacher vacancies and 50 part-time teacher positions. MCPS says it’s hoping to be fully staffed by October.

Officials also said diversity hires have increased.

Educators said the 211 schools in the district are ready for students to return on Monday

“Over 27 million square feet of building space has been cleaned and prepared for our students, including almost 500,000 square feet of new space. We have over 25,000 employees in positions that needed to be staffed by the HR department,” said Brian Hull, MCPS Chief Operating Officer. ”And over 90,000 meals will be served every single day this year in Montgomery County.”

MCPS also said it’s fully staffed with bus operators and attendants.

School district leaders said they hired over 74 bus drivers and about 70 bus attendants this summer from three job fairs. With these new hires, the district will have over 1,200 bus operators and over 600 bus attendants this year.

They have also hired substitute bus drivers and attendants as well.

The Chief of District Operation said the district has 1,355 school buses, 87 of which are electric.

MCPS leaders also gave an update on the bus app that will allow parents to track their child’s school bus.

“We are still in the process of working out the contract details with the Company. We have selected the company. We are working out the contract details and the implementation is very important for us. We want to implement district-wide and not just in certain clusters,” said Dana Edwards, MCPS Chief Of District Operation. “In order to do that, we want to make sure we have a good strong implementation timeline. We also want to make sure that how we work with that information and company is matching how we present information to families and protect our data.”

Edwards said they are hoping to have the bus app running by the end of this year.

The school district said all bus routes have been shared with families.

MCPS kids have a few more nights of summer before they go back to school on Monday, Aug. 28.