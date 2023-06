MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools is offering free summer meals until August.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday at over 100 locations in the county for all children under 18. Guests do not need to make appointments, but all meals need to be eaten on-site.

Children do not need to be enrolled in any programs to get a free meal.

Anyone interested can take a look at the list of locations offering free meals.