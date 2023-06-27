MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is preparing for protests at Tuesday’s school board meeting. This comes after parents accused the board of violating Maryland’s Open Meetings Act.

MCPS said in a statement that it would be limiting Tuesday’s meeting to speakers and invited guests only for safety reasons. A rally and march are planned outside the meeting by community members.

Tensions between the board and the community have formed over the school system’s opt-out policy. The policy prevents families from opting their children out of instructional material in the classroom. It also allows teachers to introduce reading materials without informing parents.

The school board has stated that they believe this policy ensures that all classrooms are safe and inclusive spaces for all students.

Some community members have argued that this policy violates religious liberty by removing their right to instruct their kids as they see fit.