GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night, commuters were able to express their concerns about the American Legion Bridge and I-270 corridors during an open house held by the Maryland Department of Transportation.

“I’ve driven in it. I don’t like it. It’s dangerous and it’s frustrating,” commuter David Weiner, said.

“That bridge is over 60 years old and it’s getting to the place where we have to make real decisions about how we move forward with its future,” said Drew Morrison, a policy advisor with the Maryland Department of Transportation.

On Aug. 21, Gov. Wes Moore announced the American Legion, I-270 Corridor Program that would include:

Transit and ride sharing elements

Transit-oriented development

Bicycle and pedestrian programs

A managed lane program to look holistically at the 495 and I-270 corridors with a focus on the American Legion Bridge and how the state can improve those corridors for all users

“I avoid a lot of places now because during the day, certain rush hours, I don’t even bother with,” Weiner said.

There are two additional open houses forums being held this week, in Frederick and Rockville for commuters to voice their opinions.