MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two men face charges after they tried to steal a Ride On bus, which is operated by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, Friday morning.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said Ricko Ford, 29, of Capitol Heights, Md. and Wayne Pitt, 30, of Gaithersburg, Md. got on the bus at the Metro station in Wheaton shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said the men told the driver they wanted to go to Greenbelt. The driver told Ford and Pitt the bus was heading to Montgomery Mall. At that point, the men supposedly went towards him, and one of them told the driver he wanted. The driver got off of the bus and walked away. Police said Ford and Pitt tried to drive away in the bus.

When officers got to that area of Connecticut and Georgia avenues, they said Ford and Pitt had bottles of alcohol with them in the front of the bus. Police told them to get off of the bus several times. When Ford and Pitt did, officers took them into custody.

The charges against the men include attempted carjacking, theft, and disorderly conduct.