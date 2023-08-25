MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men responsible for a series of burglaries that took place in August.

Samir Haleem Jr., 38, of Germantown and Diego Moreno, 19, of Capitol Heights are accused of posing as workers wearing reflective vests and forcing their way into at least seven homes to steal items.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said people were at home during three of the burglaries.

These are the locations of the homes and the dates that investigators said the burglaries took place:

14000 block of Rimfire Ct., Boyds, Aug.1

12000 block of Greenleaf Ave., Potomac, Aug. 10

14000 block of Flint Rock Dr., Rockville, Aug. 14

100 block of Mission Dr., Gaithersburg, Aug. 14

24000 block of Kakae Dr., Damascus, Aug. 15

13000 block of Valley Oak Cir., Rockville, Aug. 15

300 block of Fairgrove Ter., Gaithersburg, Aug. 21

Investigators said Haleem and Moreno drove a red Toyota Takoma truck in the first six cases.

The charges against them include first-degree burglary. As of Aug. 25, they were at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit with no bond.

Detectives asked anyone with video footage of the burglaries or Haleem and Moreno to call (240) 773-6254. Anybody with information can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or visit its website.