ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators asked for help in finding three people accused of taking packages from a delivery truck.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft took place around 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 5700 block of Bou Ave. The department released images of the people whom they say were involved.

Detectives said two people went into a UPS truck while the driver was inside a building and forced their way into the back of the truck. They’re accused of stealing a number of packages while a third person in a security uniform served as their lookout.

The police department said the three people left the area in two vehicles.

Detectives asked anyone who recognizes the people seen in the images released or who has any other information about the crime to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for the theft.