MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Metro’s Red Line trains experienced a delay Friday after someone was hit by one at the Forest Glen station.

Metrorail said in a post shortly before 12:10 p.m. that some trains only were operating between Shady Grove and Silver Spring for a disturbance at the station.

In another post at 12:25 p.m., Metrorail said that some Red Line trains were operating every 12 minutes between Glenmont and Shady Grove because of the incident. Delays along the Red Line were in both directions.

Metro later said that in reviewing video from the site of the incident, it appeared that the man who was hit put himself in the path of the train intentionally. Medics took him to the hospital. As of early afternoon, Metro couldn’t say how serious his injuries were.