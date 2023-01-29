MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman who went missing at the end of December.
Police said that Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, who is from Rockville, was reported missing on January 2. Her family and friends last saw her on December 30.
On Saturday around 2 p.m., police were called to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park for a “suspicious situation.” After officers arrived, they found a woman’s body. The victim was identified as Chavez-Dominguez.
Police said her body was transported for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Police did not have a suspect in custody and asked anyone with any information call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).