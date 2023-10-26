MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Rashawn Williams, a 31-year-old with Down syndrome has been found.

Williams was found safe and unharmed, MCDP said Thursday night at 10:20 p.m. on X.

He initially went missing Friday, Oct. 20 in Maryland. His father, Jimmy Hall, said he ran away from his day program in Montgomery County and jumped onto an R2 Metrobus. Williams could have gotten off anywhere between the location in Burtonsville and the Fort Totten Metro Station in D.C., which is an end of the R2 route.