ROCKVILLE, Md. — For the third year, foodies can taste some of the best food that restaurants in Montgomery County have to offer through MoCo Eats Week.

This year, the event takes place from May 14 to May 20, and features more than 90 restaurants.

Cory Van Horn of Visit Montgomery and Chef Javier Fernandez, owner of Kuya Ja, explained how MoCo Eats Week came to be and the spotlight it puts on diversity in Montgomery County.