BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — A model rocket exploded in a Bethesda home on Tuesday, injuring two people.

The incident took place at the 14200 block of Cervantes Ave. near Seneca Road. Officials said around 5:40 p.m. that a model rocket malfunctioned and exploded in the garage.

Two adults were taken to the hospital.

Officials did not know what caused the malfunction and were investigating into Tuesday evening.