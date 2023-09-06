MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will be closing all its Liquor Wine and Oak Barrel & Vine retail stores to install new hardware.

A new Point-of-Sale system, which is a combination of hardware and software allowing businesses to accept payments, track inventory, build customer profiles and improve daily business functions, will be installed at each store. The installation will be causing a full one-day closure across all stores. It will reopen at noon the next day.

Throughout the duration of the project, up to three locations will be closed at a time on a rolling basis, though all stores will be open on Saturdays.

The Darnestown Liquor Wine location will be the first store to receive the installations. It will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 10 and reopen Monday, Sept. 11 at noon.

The project is expected to be finished by Oct. 10. A full schedule of the closures can be found here.