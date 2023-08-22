MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Earlier this month, an investigation was launched against the principal of Painted Branch High School for sexual harassment, according to the Washington Post.

Joel Beidleman allegedly sexually harassed staff members for years after two months of being hired as principal of the high school. A report from the Washington Post says allegations date back to 2016 with at least 18 complaints of sexual harassment, bullying and retaliation.

The Montgomery County Public School Board of Education addressed the issue in a press conference Tuesday morning.

“The board is appalled by what has been alleged and we are committed to answering the troubling questions that have been raised and finding a way forward for our staff, our students and our families,” Karla Selvestre, president of the Board of Education, said.

Councilmembers Evan Glass and Dawn Luedtke took to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, posting a letter calling for both the state and county inspector generals to get involved.

“In terms of the big picture overall outcome, for sake of the public, for the sake of everyone who works inside of MCPS schools, doing the work of actually educating our students and making sure the school day functions properly, including our transportation folks and the families of all of these children, that we get some closure and firm, solid commitment to reform,” Luedtke said.

Beidleman is currently on extended leave pending the investigation.

The board said they expect to receive a report of this first phase of the investigation by Sept. 8.