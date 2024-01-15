SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of community members volunteered on Monday at the 11th Annual MLK Day of Service, hosted by Montgomery County’s Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“We’re talking about making a difference in education,” chapter member Barbara Boney said. “Making a difference in economics, making a difference in politics, that’s what we believe and that’s what we do. We do service and that’s why we’re here today.”

Over the course of the morning, volunteers completed a number of different service projects.

“We’re preparing school supply kits for students across Montgomery County,” chapter member Leslie Cooper said. “We’re providing handmade blankets for individuals who are experiencing homelessness. We have a number of comfort kits for individuals who are experiencing homelessness.”

Leaders of the Montgomery County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta say spreading love and serving the community is their main goal, and Monday’s event is truly an embodiment of that mission.

“It’s just so rewarding to see so many people out giving back to our community and helping each other,” chapter member Cheryl Minus said. “So, I think that that’s the one thing that I would say is super important with an event like this is to give back to the community.”

There were more than 900 volunteers who registered for the MLK Day of Service Event.