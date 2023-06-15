POTOMAC, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters in Montgomery County are doing extra outreach, making sure people have fire escape plans and smoke detectors after a massive fire destroyed a mansion in Potomac on Wednesday night.

The fire happened on Brickyard Court around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Two adults, two children and one guest were inside at the time. All made it out.

Firefighters didn’t know the exact cause, but they believe the fire started on the back deck.

Massive flames shot up twice the height of the Potomac mansion as 65 firefighters took nearly an hour to get it under control.

“The firehouse is less than a mile away. They got here, they had pretty heavy fire conditions. You know, this is a big house. They had fire throughout,” said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.

Piringer said it started on the outside of the house where a teenager spotted the fire on the deck.

“When they were in the process of leaving, the smoke alarm started going off, which indicates the fire, probably at least some of the smoke had already impinged on the home and interior living place,” Piringer said.

Smoke detectors are a critical tool and part of the door-to-door outreach campaign firefighters did Thursday afternoon.

“People might have some questions on what happened here,” Piringer said. “It’s also an opportunity to talk to them about safety, talk about exit plans, make sure that they are familiar with their smoke alarms.”

Firefighters were also out in Takoma Park after Peter Sainsbury’s basement went up in flames around 11 p.m.

“Started down there and the speed at which it came up that stairwell was just terrifying,” Sainsbury said.

The cause was probably a malfunctioning light/light ballast. His smoke detector alerted him.

“Smoke detectors are incredibly important. I’m pleased we changed the batteries with Daylight Saving Time.”

No one was injured in either of these fires, but at least 40 Marylanders have died in fires so far this year.

“We’re way ahead of pace for the average number of fire fatalities,” Piringer said. “And Montgomery County typically has a low per capita fire fatality rate, even though we’ve had a significant number for this point of the year.”

“They don’t get their jollies out of fighting fires or digging dead bodies out of them. They’d prefer not to be — they prefer to be out of a job and so their prevention work’s been great,” Sainsbury said.

Piringer says most of the deaths have been with older people or those with mobility issues.

He adds it’s important to have an escape plan and make sure your smoke detectors are up to date.