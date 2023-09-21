ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is under the microscope by the county Office of Inspector General.

It comes after many questions of how sexual harassment allegations were handled by the district.

The IG’s office is opening two investigations. The first is reviewing MCPS’s process for receiving and responding to allegations of misconduct against school system employees. The second investigation will focus on allegations of alleged misconduct by Joel Beidleman that have been received since July, as well as any previous allegations that were not yet investigated.

It comes almost a week after the results of another investigation were made public. The law firm, Jackson Lewis, found “significant and troubling failures by senior management in MCPS.”

It all relates to sexual harassment allegations made against Beidleman, first reported by the Washington Post.

The investigation found that several members of the administration knew Beidleman was under an active investigation at the time of his promotion to principal of Paint Branch High School, though the board was apparently not aware.

The Board of Education refuses to answer questions, which is something County Executive Marc Elrich calls troubling.

“You ought to know what happened and you ought to know why you weren’t given that kind of information and I don’t think it’s that hard to say,” Elrich said.

On Thursday Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass said in a statement, “This independent review is an important step toward increased oversight, transparency and accountability.”

Chair of the Education and Culture Committee, Will Jawando, echoed that saying he welcomes further investigations, adding, “transparency and accountability are paramount to ensure all MCPS stakeholders and the public have confidence in the findings.”

The IG’s office said it will inspect relevant records, interview pertinent staff and review applicable laws, regulations, policies and procedures.

The Education and Culture Committee will hold a session Thursday, Sept. 28 to discuss the initial report from Jackson Lewis and actions the Montgomery County Board of Education is taking to address the findings.