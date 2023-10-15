MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Leaders in Montgomery County are trying to make parking a bit easier for residents.

County leaders are hoping to do with a proposal to makes changes to the Montgomery County’s Department Of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Residential Permit Parking (RPP) Program.

The transportation and environment committee will hold a work session to discuss Executive Regulation 13-23, RPP guidelines.

The reason why MCDOT is calling for some amendment to its the RPP program guidelines, is to tackle parking impacts that some residents in the county are dealing with. This comes after new developments and construction activity have been popping up near transit areas.

Officials said the RPP was established by the council over 40 years ago. The program would give relief to residential communities whose street parking access is smaller due to parking demand induced by commercial or business developments in the area.

MCDOT said the guideline changes would improve the intensive use of on-street parking by non-residents in areas of the county where people have trouble getting on-street parking near their homes.

Some of the guideline amendments MCDOT is suggesting the committee to discuss include:

Changing the language on where residential permit parking restrictions cannot be installed.

It also suggests MCDOT may waive hearing fees for those who can’t afford to pay. That fee is set at $250 for all applicants.

Setting a deadline of 90 days to return petition forms for the installation modification or removal of residential parking restrictions.

The transportation committee work session will be held on Monday, Oct. 16. The committee will discuss the suggested amendments to develop recommendations for the full county’s council.

You can read more about the RPP and guideline changes here.