MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a traffic violation and stop led them to find 250 pills they suspected were fentanyl.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police said they stopped a driver in the 12300 block of Georgia Ave. on Monday around 3:15 p.m. They said that 20-year-old Markus Carter of Silver Spring was driving in violation of his learner’s permit. Two people were in the car with him.

MCDP said that officers developed probable cause to search the car. Inside, they found 250 pills they suspected were fentanyl and other items related to drug distribution. They found more pills on Carter, as well as over $1,100 and a loaded handgun.

Police obtained a warrant for Carter’s home, where they found 1,800 more pills.

The other two who were in the car were released without charges. Carter was charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.

As of Friday, he was at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond.