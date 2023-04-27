ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — On Thursday, Montgomery College is hosting a free training event to help people in the community learn how to save a life using the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

The college says this is the first time it’s hosting an event like this.

Participants will be trained in how to administer nasal Narcan and receive information on how to obtain the life-saving drug.

“We are the community’s college. So, hosting this is something that resonates very closely with what we do, who we serve, and how we serve our community in the sense of prevention. This is everyone’s responsibility,” said Adam Reid, the Director of Public Safety Health and Emergency Management for Montgomery College.

Officials said fatal overdoses involving youth in Montgomery County have increased 120% from 2021 to 2022. Non-fatal overdoses went up 68% in that same timeframe.

Reid with Montgomery College said the college has zero reported overdoses, but they know it is happening in the community.

“We know that Narcan; we know Naloxone works. So, the more that are trained, the better off we are. this is a community epidemic. This is also a community opportunity for folks to be able to step up and save a life,” Reid said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those who attend the training will receive two free Narcan kits.

“Even if it’s not necessarily our students that it’s impacting directly, it may be impacting them indirectly by a friend, family member, or someone that they know. So, if they’re able to come and get this training and get that opportunity to learn and get educated on the dangers of it, they can that take that back into the community, take that home potentially save a life,” said Reid.

The training occurs at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Germantown Campus in Globe Hall.

The event is free but people have to register— you can find information on registration right here – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LH3LKNP