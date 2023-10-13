MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County is now accepting applications from nonprofits for a total of $250,000 in funding.

Any organization with fewer than three employees and an annual budget of $250,000 or less is eligible for the grant, which is part of the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Quarter 2 Community Projects Fund Grants Program. They do not have to be based in Montgomery County, but projects must be in the county or focused on Montgomery County residents.

There is an additional $100,000 in funding this cycle from the Department of Health and Human Services, which aims to reduce people “using, overdosing and dying from the use of fentanyl in the County,” a release said.

During the first round, there were 54 applications. Anyone who submitted an application in Quarter 1 can also submit an application for this round of funding.

Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Anyone with any questions should contact Olga Kravets by calling 240-773-3344 or by emailing at grants@montgomerycountymd.gov.