DERWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) announced Tuesday that it would have extended hours. It will also no longer require appointments and will instead operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Officials said in a news release that the center will be open seven days a week starting Sunday, Jan. 14. According to Google, the center currently closes on Wednesdays.

Starting next week, the center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“We hope these changes will encourage more adoptions and better serve our community members,” Adoption Supervisor Faith Koleszar said in the release.

The shelter is at a critical capacity for dogs and is waiving adoption fees for all animals.

MCASAC does same-day adoptions — you should come ready with a carrier or collar and leash. If you have other pets at home, you also have to make sure they are licensed and bring their rabies vaccination certificates when adopting.

You will also have to fill out an adoption questionnaire, which you can do online before visiting or after you arrive at the center.