MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) announced that it will be waiving all of its adoption fees until further notice.

“The shelter is full and adopters are urgently needed,” MCASAC said in a news release.

The adoption center, which is at 7315 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, is open every day except for Wednesday.

MCASAC said that animals available for adoption include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and reptiles. You can see the animals that are currently available online.

If you want to adopt an animal, you can head to the adoption center to start the process in person or fill out the questionnaire online and email other documents.

For more information, visit MCASAC’s website or call the adoption center at 240-773-5900.