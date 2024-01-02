SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County began offering ‘RecFit’ passes back in 2022. They became free in 2023 due to a high demand.

The pass gives residents access to fitness rooms, open gyms and game rooms throughout all of the county’s recreation centers.

“I get to go in the gym whenever I want, do the bars, go in the basketball court whenever I want and the game room,” said resident, Robert Wynn.

“The walking track gives me the opportunity to walk in bad weather or freezing cold weather. I usually come with somebody and we walk together, which helps,” said another resident, Ann Fox.

Over 100,000 residents signed up for the pass last year, in comparison to 2022, where the county had 26,000 residents sign up.

“We realized the importance of making sure that all of our residents had access to health and fitness and wellness in the county. One of the biggest barriers was not having those resources available to them,” said Carmen Berrios-Martinez, manager of communications for Montgomery County Recreation.

This is the last year that the passes will be free.

