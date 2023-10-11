WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) – The Montgomery County Council unanimously voted to approve Montgomery County’s first Pedestrian Master Plan on Tuesday.

The plan would replace sidewalks and redesign intersections and streets, making them safer.

The county began working on the plan in 2019.

The plan, according to the county, is a visionary, data-driven and equity-focused approach to systemically improve the pedestrian experience in the county.

In the past year over 400 people walking and biking have been hit in Montgomery County and 12 have tragically died, according to the county.

“I was crossing the street to get to a bus stop and it was raining. I walked into the crosswalk and a car making a left sideswiped me and knocked me over. I wasn’t brutally injured, but I was injured,” said Peter Gray,

Gray became a part of Montgomery County Families For Safe Streets, a local pedestrian advocacy group after he experienced what could have been a near-death experience.

He, along with other advocates, has praised Montgomery County’s plan as a step in the right direction.

“The Pedestrian Master Plan’s recommendations are in line with national and international best practices that, when implemented in future development projects and government policymaking and infrastructure investments, will create a Montgomery County where walking and rolling are more convenient and comfortable,” said Montgomery Planning Board Chair Artie Harris.

“One of the reasons that the Plan County Council decided to do this plan is because the county has adopted Vision Zero, which is an effort to reach zero traffic fatalities and severe injuries by 2030. Pedestrian crashes and injuries are a big part of that,” said Eli Glazier, transportation planner for Montgomery County’s Planning Department.

Montgomery County’s Planning Department says the full implementation of this plan will take years.

The plan builds on the Safe Streets Act which just passed last month.

Read the County Council’s press announcement following the vote.