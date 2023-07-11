MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Council held its first anti-hate task force meeting Tuesday night.

This followed a unanimous vote from the county council two weeks ago to create a task force to combat hate crimes in the community.

The task force is made up of about 30 members. Each of them comes from different backgrounds, demographics and communities.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, there were 157 bias incidents in the county last year — almost a 10% increase from 2021, which had 143 reported incidents.

The latest incident happened over the weekend, when a construction sign board in Brookeville was hacked and showed racist messaging.

Last month, several Pride and Ukrainian flags were burned in different Silver Spring neighborhoods.