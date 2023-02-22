MONTOGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The head of the county council asked the county executive to put together a task force to combat hate crimes, given an increase in crimes targeting people’s race, ethnicity, and/or sexual orientation.

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass sent a letter to County Executive Marc Elrich on Tuesday, making the request. Glass tweeted a copy of the letter on Wednesday.

In his writing, Glass provided information from the most recent report of bias incidents in the county that was available. The report included data from 2021 which had the highest number of incidents reported in nearly a decade. Glass added that in 2022, the Anti-Defamation (ADL) reported a 34% increase in anti-Semitic incidents, nationwide.

“As a Jew and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I know the fear and pain many of our neighbors are experiencing. One of the central functions of government is to provide comfort and safety to our residents, which is why we have a moral obligation to promote inclusiveness, celebrate diversity, prevent the spread of misinformation, and reject hate in all its forms” wrote Glass.

Montgomery County, like other parts of the DMV, recently has been dealing with crimes targeting the Jewish community, in particular. Those crimes included incidents in which people left anti-Semitic graffiti on school properties. In one instance, the Montgomery County Department of Police said a teenager made anti-Semitic and harassing phone calls to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center.

Here’s the full letter Glass sent to Elrich: