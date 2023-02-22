MONTOGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The head of the county council asked the county executive to put together a task force to combat hate crimes, given an increase in crimes targeting people’s race, ethnicity, and/or sexual orientation.
Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass sent a letter to County Executive Marc Elrich on Tuesday, making the request. Glass tweeted a copy of the letter on Wednesday.
In his writing, Glass provided information from the most recent report of bias incidents in the county that was available. The report included data from 2021 which had the highest number of incidents reported in nearly a decade. Glass added that in 2022, the Anti-Defamation (ADL) reported a 34% increase in anti-Semitic incidents, nationwide.
Montgomery County, like other parts of the DMV, recently has been dealing with crimes targeting the Jewish community, in particular. Those crimes included incidents in which people left anti-Semitic graffiti on school properties. In one instance, the Montgomery County Department of Police said a teenager made anti-Semitic and harassing phone calls to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center.
Here’s the full letter Glass sent to Elrich:
The rise in racial, ethnic and LGBTQ+ hate crimes in Montgomery County is disturbing and frightening. Crimes against people simply because of their identity is unacceptable.
According to the most recent Montgomery County Report on Bias Incidents, there were 143 reported bias incidents in 2021 – the highest number in nearly a decade. Of the 79 race-based incidents, 60.8% were anti-Black and 20.3% were anti-Asian. Of the 34 incidents motivated by bias towards religion, 85.3% were considered anti-Jewish, despite residents of Jewish faith making up only 10% of the population. The level of public animosity towards Jews is higher than it’s been in recent memory, with antisemitic hate crimes on the rise in our region and across the nation. Last year, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported a 34% increase: in antisemitic incidents nationwide — the highest number on record since ADL began tracking such incidents.
As a Jew and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I know the fear and pain many of our neighbors are experiencing. One of the central functions of government is to provide comfort and safety to our residents, which is why we have a moral obligation to promote inclusiveness, celebrate diversity, prevent the spread of misinformation, and reject hate in all its forms.
I am requesting the formation of an anti-hate task force to prioritize policies that promote safety and combat hate crimes — whether it’s racism, which can include anti-Black hate, AAPI hate, anti-Latino hate; antisemitism, islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia or transphobia. We must stand up against all hate and bigotry.
The U.S. Department of Justice provides funding, training and technical assistance to state, local and tribal agencies and community organizations to address this alarming rise in violent and property crimes committed on the basis of tace, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability.
Montgomery County is one of the most diverse communities in the United States, a fact we celebrate every day. We are all committed to ending the spread of hate, bigotry, and harassment based on race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, sexual orientation, sex — including on the basis of gender, gender identity and expression, disability, or any other protected characteristic as defined by law. All residents should feel a sense of inclusion and connection, not alienation, when they travel around our beautifully diverse community.
Hate has no place in Montgomery County.Councilmember Evan Glass, President, Montgomery County Council