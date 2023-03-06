MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Council said that councilmembers will be introducing two different pieces of legislation on Tuesday that they say will protect renters against rent increases.

The first bill that will be introduced is Bill 15-23, Landlord-Tenant Relations – Anti Rent Gouging. This piece of legislation proposes protections against rent increases above a threshold for some units. It would also set the base rental amount for some units and overall prevent rent gouging in the county.

The second bill is Bill 16-23, Landlord-Tenant Relations – Rent Stabilization (The HOME Act). The council said this bill will establish an annual maximum rent increase for rental housing in Montgomery County and provide exemptions for certain buildings from rent stabilization requirements.

The purpose of the legislation would be to prevent unfair rent pricing in the County. The legislation would require the Department of Housing and Community Affairs to publish a “rent increase allowance” that would consist of eight percent of existing rent, plus the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Area.

Annual rent increases would be limited to the “rent increase allowance,” with exceptions for certain rental units. Under Bill 16-23, the maximum allowance for a rent increase would be up to three percent or the rental component of the CPI percentage, whichever is lower. The increase could only occur once in a 12-month period and the landlord must provide at least a 90-day notice before increasing the rent.

The public hearings for both bills will be held on March 28 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.