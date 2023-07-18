The bill will set a cap to how much rent can increase each year.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Council passed a rent stabilization bill on Tuesday evening.

Councilmembers Natali Fani-González & Sidney Katz sponsored Bill 15-23, Landlord-Tenant Relations-Rent Stabilization. The bill passed in a 7-4 vote from the council.

The bill will limit annual rent increases to the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers plus 3%, with a maximum of a 6% increase from the base rent per year.

This could go into effect in April 2024.

“Rent stabilization is a complex and emotionally charged issue, balancing the needs of our tenants in providing stable housing protection while allowing landlords the flexibility to invest and enhance in their properties within the County. I am pleased the Council found the right compromise and path forward to enact this bill,” Katz said in a release from the council.

County Councilmember Kristen Mink said that there are some exemptions to this bill, so not every building in Montgomery County will be covered.

The bill exempts newly built units for 23 years. The council cited a goal for the County to 31,000 housing units by 2030.

Religious facilities and licensed assisted living facilities or nursing homes are also among the exemptions.

“While the public narrative unfortunately framed this as tenant versus landlord, that is simply not the case. This did not have to be a zero-sum game. We need to protect our renters from rent gouging by unscrupulous landlords. The original language introduced in Bill 15-23 was a very measured, true compromise that would have achieved that. The outcome today concerns me greatly and we will need to make more difficult decisions to rebalance the marketplace in order to attract the crucial new housing we desperately need,” said Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, who voted against the bill on Tuesday.