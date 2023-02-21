WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a recent message to the community, Councilmember Will Jawando called for the county council and county executive to put “forth a plan to address community safety holistically.”

Although he acknowledged that homicides are down in the county — with 23 homicides reported in 2022 and 35 homicides in 2021 — he said that “carjackings… and a rise in hate crimes have understandably shaken residents and raised concerns about the lack of a plan moving forward.”

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, there have been 12 carjackings so far this year, compared to five this time last year.

Between December and January, the county saw an increase in the number of hate/bias incidents reported. There were 22 hate/bias incidents reported in January, and nine in December.