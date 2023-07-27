GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) is deploying two new versions of police cruisers, neither of which will have light bars mounted on the roof.

One version is a standard “slick-top” cruiser, while the other is a “ghost graphic” slick-top cruiser. The vehicles will have lights placed inside, on top of the windshield and in the rear window.

(Courtesy of MCDP)

The ghost graphic cruisers are outfitted with MCDP’s standard decal, but that will be a subdued gray and white instead of the standard black and gold lettering. These graphics are faint during the day but highly reflective at night.

These cruisers are being deployed as part of the county’s Vision Zero traffic safety plan to enhance the enforcement of traffic violations.

The ghost graphic will allow officers to better observe drivers in traffic who may be speeding, texting while driving, not wearing seatbelts, driving impaired or driving aggressively. Such violations often contribute to serious or fatal collisions.

The cruisers are scheduled to be deployed beginning July 27 and will be driven by Central Traffic Unit officers in full department-issued uniforms.