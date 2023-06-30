UPDATE — The Montgomery County Department of Police has clarified that the outage only affects Verizon Wireless customers.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police informed the public via Twitter that emergency communication was experiencing an outage Friday morning.

The outage was reportedly linked to an issue with Verizon Wireless. Officials said Verizon had been made aware of the issue and was working on a fix.

Officials said that in the event of an emergency members of the public who use Verizon Wireless would need to reach out to their district stations directly.

The district contacts are as follows: