MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Ethics commissioner Bruce Romer died over the weekend, according to County Executive Marc Elrich.

Romer served in the position since April 2018, after 12 years in the Montgomery County Chief Administrative Office.

“Everyone who knew Bruce Romer in the County Executive’s office is saddened by his death over the weekend.” Elrich said in a tweet.

Romer is survived by his wife who resides in Bethesda Md.